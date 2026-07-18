Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 32.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.92% to Rs 8054.49 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 32.54% to Rs 1071.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 808.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.92% to Rs 8054.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7604.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8054.497604.6258.4759.111311.051084.681311.051084.681071.80808.65

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