Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 45.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 0.51% to Rs 7662.27 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 45.35% to Rs 1082.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 744.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 0.51% to Rs 7662.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7623.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.54% to Rs 3511.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2446.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 2.30% to Rs 30208.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30918.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.