Yes Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 25.47, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.22% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% fall in NIFTY and a 4.19% fall in the Nifty Bank.

Yes Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 25.47, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Yes Bank Ltd has added around 15.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Yes Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57585.05, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1776.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1358.69 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 25.51, up 1.11% on the day. Yes Bank Ltd is up 31.22% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% fall in NIFTY and a 4.19% fall in the Nifty Bank index.