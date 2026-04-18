Yes Bank reported 44.75% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,068.42 crore on 0.27% increase in total income to Rs 9,381.07 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Operating profit (before provisions and contingencies) stood at Rs 1,618.24 crore in Q4 March 2026 , registering the growth of 23.12% compared with Rs 1,314.38 crore in Q4 March 2025.

Net interest income (NII) increased 15.9% YoY to Rs 2,638 crore in Q4 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) jumped 20 bps to 2.7% aided by lower cost of deposits and reduction in balances of PSL shortfall deposits

On the balance sheet front, total deposits grew 12.1% YoY to Rs 3,18,969 crore in Q4 FY26. CASA Deposits stood at Rs 1,11,959 crore, up 14.9% YoY. Net advances stood at Rs 2,73,445 crore, up 11.1% YoY, driven by acceleration across business segments.

The banks gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declined to 1.3%, down 30 bps YoY, while the net NPA ratio fell to 0.2%, down 10 bps YoY. The provision coverage ratio rose to 81.9%, compared with 79.7% in Q4 FY25. Gross slippages increased to Rs 1,102 crore, or 1.6% of advances in Q4 FY26, with retail slippages at 2.8% of advances were at their lowest level in nine quarters. Recoveries and upgrades stood at Rs 1,547 crore, including a Rs 446 crore gain from security receipts. On an annual basis, the companys standalone net profit climbed 44.46% to Rs 3,475.59 crore on 0.46% rise in total income to Rs 36,928.17 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Vinay M. Tonse, managing director & CEO, YES Bank said, YES BANK concluded FY26 on a strong footing, delivering a Q4 RoA of 1.0% in line with our guidance, supported by a 20 bps improvement in NIMs, improvement in Cost to Income ratio and the lowest GNPA and NNPA levels since FY20. Business momentum continued to strengthen, with broad-based growth across advances and deposits, underpinned by a robust CASA-led deposit engine that contributed to lower Cost of Deposits. FY26 also marked an important strategic milestone with SMBC becoming our largest shareholder, reaffirming global institutional confidence in the Banks long-term potential. As we move into FY27, our priorities remain firmly anchored in strengthening the franchise, accelerating high-quality growth, and advancing our journey toward building a resilient YES Bank that consistently creates sustainable value for all stakeholders.