Yes Bank reports 18% YoY rise in Q1FY27 loans; deposits up 14%

Yes Bank reported an 18.4% year-on-year increase in loans and advances to Rs 2,85,315 crore as of 30 June 2026.

Deposits grew 14.3% year-on-year to Rs 3,15,397 crore as of 30 June 2026. CASA deposits increased 14.3% to Rs 1,03,258 crore, while the CASA ratio stood at 32.7%, compared with 32.8% as of 30 June 2025.

The bank's credit-to-deposit ratio improved to 90.5% as of 30 June 2026, from 87.4% as of 30 June 2025, while its liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 138.5%, compared with 135.8% as of 30 June 2025.

Yes Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai, offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to Retail, MSME, and Corporate clients. The bank operates its brokerage business through Yes Securities, a subsidiary of the bank. The bank has a pan-India presence including an International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, and a representative office in Abu Dhabi.