Yes Bank's loan book rises to Rs 2.72 lakh crore in Q4 FY26; deposits up 12% YoY

Yes Bank reported a 10.7% YoY growth in loans and advances to Rs 2,72,454 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 2,46,188 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Deposits of the bank stood at Rs 3,18,970 crore during the period under review, up 12.1% YoY and 9% QoQ.

CASA deposits rose 14.9% YoY to Rs 1,11,960 crore, with the CASA ratio improving to 35.1% as of 31 March 2026 from 34.3% a year ago.

The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 85.4% as of 31 March 2026, compared with 86.5% in the year-ago period. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 119% as of 31 March 2026.