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Yogi consolidated net profit rises 92.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 41.64% to Rs 157.32 crore

Net profit of Yogi rose 92.55% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.64% to Rs 157.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1318.49% to Rs 20.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 295.65% to Rs 439.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales157.32111.07 42 439.45111.07 296 OPM %4.440.86 -6.990.20 - PBDT5.062.43 108 28.622.03 1310 PBT4.962.43 104 28.312.01 1308 NP3.621.88 93 20.711.46 1318

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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