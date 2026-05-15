Yogi consolidated net profit rises 92.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.64% to Rs 157.32 crore

Net profit of Yogi rose 92.55% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.64% to Rs 157.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1318.49% to Rs 20.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 295.65% to Rs 439.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.