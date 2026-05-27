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Yogi Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 2980.56% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 77.91% to Rs 47.19 crore

Net profit of Yogi Infra Projects rose 2980.56% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 77.91% to Rs 47.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 213.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 77.91% to Rs 47.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 213.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales47.19213.64 -78 47.19213.64 -78 OPM %27.360.26 -8.18-0.11 - PBDT11.640.55 2016 -0.52-0.24 -117 PBT11.580.52 2127 -0.64-0.35 -83 NP11.090.36 2981 -0.20-0.21 5

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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