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York Exports consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:11 AM IST
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Sales decline 54.75% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of York Exports declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.75% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.25% to Rs 5.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 29.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.433.16 -55 29.8835.06 -15 OPM %56.6441.46 -15.8011.18 - PBDT0.310.49 -37 6.745.83 16 PBT0.040.20 -80 5.814.91 18 NP0.080.12 -33 5.704.78 19

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:11 AM IST

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