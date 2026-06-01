York Exports consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 54.75% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of York Exports declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.75% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.25% to Rs 5.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 29.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.