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Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 25.89% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.78% to Rs 133.10 crore

Net profit of Yuken India declined 25.89% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.78% to Rs 133.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.23% to Rs 14.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 462.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 457.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales133.10124.65 7 462.17457.36 1 OPM %11.7113.15 -10.8612.00 - PBDT13.6414.31 -5 43.4648.86 -11 PBT8.039.13 -12 22.1231.67 -30 NP5.817.84 -26 14.4724.62 -41

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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