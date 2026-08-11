Yuken India consolidated net profit rises 28.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.48% to Rs 134.33 croreNet profit of Yuken India rose 28.89% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.48% to Rs 134.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales134.33104.55 28 OPM %11.0111.96 -PBDT12.8610.79 19 PBT6.945.74 21 NP5.224.05 29
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