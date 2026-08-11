Yuken India consolidated net profit rises 28.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.48% to Rs 134.33 crore

Net profit of Yuken India rose 28.89% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.48% to Rs 134.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.134.33104.5511.0111.9612.8610.796.945.745.224.05

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