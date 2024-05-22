Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 26.53 crore

Net profit of Yuranus Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 26.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3525.00% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18250.00% to Rs 73.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.530 0 73.400.40 18250 OPM %1.470 -2.64-32.50 - PBDT0.39-0.04 LP 1.980.06 3200 PBT0.39-0.04 LP 1.980.06 3200 NP0.29-0.04 LP 1.450.04 3525

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Yuranus Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Cotton Day Highlights U.S. Cotton's Value to the Indian Textile Industry

Alfavision Overseas (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

AgTech Revolution: The Integration of Smart Farming Technologies for a Greener and Smarter Agricultural Landscape

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

Sawaca Business Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 90.68% in the March 2024 quarter

iStreet Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 5916.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story