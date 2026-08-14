Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit rises 175.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 113.57% to Rs 16.21 crore

Net profit of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products rose 175.71% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 113.57% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.217.5916.0414.762.571.092.180.701.930.70

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