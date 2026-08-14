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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit rises 175.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit rises 175.71% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 113.57% to Rs 16.21 crore

Net profit of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products rose 175.71% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 113.57% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.217.59 114 OPM %16.0414.76 -PBDT2.571.09 136 PBT2.180.70 211 NP1.930.70 176

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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