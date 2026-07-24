Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit rises 55.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit rises 55.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 143.06 crore

Net profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) rose 55.21% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 143.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 132.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales143.06132.93 8 OPM %9.3213.65 -PBDT26.0621.47 21 PBT15.6910.76 46 NP12.377.97 55

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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