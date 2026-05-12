Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Z F Steering Gear (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.24% to Rs 174.34 crore

Net loss of Z F Steering Gear (India) reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.24% to Rs 174.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.15% to Rs 15.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 571.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 493.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales174.34137.02 27 571.06493.87 16 OPM %11.9610.92 -13.1210.76 - PBDT19.9018.49 8 76.7367.28 14 PBT6.715.65 19 29.4224.50 20 NP-0.033.87 PL 15.3914.92 3

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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