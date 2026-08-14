Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 33.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.29% to Rs 29.14 croreNet profit of Z-Tech (India) rose 33.22% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.29% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.1420.48 42 OPM %22.8224.37 -PBDT7.235.00 45 PBT6.054.75 27 NP4.053.04 33
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