Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 33.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.29% to Rs 29.14 crore

Net profit of Z-Tech (India) rose 33.22% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.29% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.1420.4822.8224.377.235.006.054.754.053.04

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