Zaggle Prepaid bags contract from Federal Bank for employee expense management platform

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services said that it has received a contract from The Federal Bank to provide its Zaggle Save platform for employee expense management and benefits.

The agreement is for a three-year period and involves deployment of the companys employee expense and benefits solution for the bank.

Zaggle clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related-party transactions.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business customer segment. The companys standalone net profit surged 77.7% to Rs 35.97 crore on a 47.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 497.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The scrip shed 0.13% to Rs 263.65 on the BSE.