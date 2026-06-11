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Zaggle Prepaid inks 5-year services agreement with Crompton Greaves Consumer

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Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services said that it has entered into an agreement with Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals for providing Zaggle Save, an employee expense management & benefits software.

The agreement is for a period of five year. The value of the contract would depend on the number of active users for the respective months on the platform and the corresponding program fee from this would depend upon the actual spends done by the users over a period of time.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 30.42% to Rs 40.60 crore on a 49.94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 671.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.86% to currently trade at Rs 195.75 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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