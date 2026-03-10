Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid inks multi-year deal with CNH Industrial

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services said that it has entered into an agreement with CNH Industrial (India) for providing Zaggle Propel reward platform.

This domestic agreement is for a period of three years.

The announcement was made before market hours today.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment.

The companys standalone net profit surged 77.7% to Rs 35.97 crore on a 47.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 497.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip tumbled 4.65% to currently trade at Rs 216.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

