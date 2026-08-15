Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit declines 32.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.50% to Rs 423.27 croreNet profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services declined 32.86% to Rs 17.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 423.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 331.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales423.27331.97 28 OPM %7.309.19 -PBDT38.1741.77 -9 PBT25.4834.75 -27 NP17.5326.11 -33
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