Cupid Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Belrise Industries Ltd and NMDC Steel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 August 2026.

Cupid Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Belrise Industries Ltd and NMDC Steel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 August 2026.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 160.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36046 shares in the past one month.

Cupid Ltd lost 18.62% to Rs 239. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.03 lakh shares in the past one month. Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd crashed 11.58% to Rs 1210. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 98041 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33749 shares in the past one month. Belrise Industries Ltd pared 8.18% to Rs 234.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.38 lakh shares in the past one month.