Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has lost 25.81% over last one month compared to 3.95% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd fell 3.09% today to trade at Rs 155.5. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.86% to quote at 29341.07. The index is up 3.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Netweb Technologies India Ltd decreased 1.85% and NELCO Ltd lost 1.48% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13.78 % over last one year compared to the 4.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.