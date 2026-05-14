Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has added 5.6% over last one month compared to 8.77% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.38% drop in the SENSEX

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd fell 7.19% today to trade at Rs 264.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.81% to quote at 26960.53. The index is down 8.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 1.79% and Coforge Ltd lost 1.59% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 27.52 % over last one year compared to the 7.76% fall in benchmark SENSEX.