Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services' consolidated net profit surged 30.42% to Rs 40.60 crore on a 49.94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 671.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 54.46 crore in Q4 FY26, up 31.96% from the Rs 41.27 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose 43.89% to Rs 549.77 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Cost of point redemption was at Rs 221.61 crore (down 36.17% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 16.46 crore (down 3.46% YoY) during the period under review.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 60.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, up 62.4% YoY. The EBITDA margin improved to 9.8% in Q4 FY26, as against 9% in Q4 FY25. Commenting on the performance, Raj P Narayanam said, With the third consecutive quarter of record performance, we closed FY26 on a strong footing, delivering our highest-ever quarterly and annual results. On an annual basis, the company delivered topline revenue of Rs 1,907.6 crore (up 46.3% YoY), adjusted EBITDA of Rs 191.6 crore (up 51% YoY) and PAT of Rs 138.8 crore (up 51.8% YoY). On a quarterly basis, the company recorded revenue of Rs 617.9 crore (up 49.9% YoY), adjusted EBITDA of Rs 60.5 crore (up 62.4% YoY) and PAT of Rs 40.6 crore (up 30.4% YoY), supported by sustained margin improvement.

During the year, we took several strategic steps to strengthen our long-term growth platform. We have moved decisively from an AI-led vision to full-scale execution with dual AI engines one driving internal efficiency and another powering customer-facing capabilities. With respect to our inorganic growth plans, we completed the acquisitions of Greenedge Enterprises and Rivpe Technology (rebranded as Zagg.Money), further enhancing our capabilities and expanding our product ecosystem. In addition, we entered the consumer retail credit card market, marking an important milestone. We also established Zaggle Payments IFSC Ltd in GIFT City, which will serve as a key platform for our global cross-border payments and financial services ambitions through Indias premier international financial hub.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about opportunities across the digital payments and enterprise spend management ecosystem. For FY27, we project standalone revenue growth of 2530% and consolidated revenue growth of around 40%. We believe this growth will be driven by AI-first product development, expansion into MENA and US markets, and deeper monetisation across our four strategic pillars. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services informed that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement Contracts, an Intellectual Property Assignment Agreement, and an Asset Purchase Agreement Software on May 13, 2026. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.