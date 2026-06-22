Zaggle Prepaid rises after signing 5-year agreement with PNB

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) gained 2.73% to Rs 218.35 after the company announced that it has entered into a five-year agreement with Punjab National Bank (PNB) to launch a co-branded retail credit card.

Under the agreement, Zaggle will leverage its existing corporate customer base to drive customer acquisition, marketing and promotion of the co-branded retail credit card, with the aim of expanding its reach.

The agreement is domestic in nature and will remain in force for a period of five years. The company said that neither its promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in Punjab National Bank. The agreement does not constitute a related-party transaction.