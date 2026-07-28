Zaggle wins 3-year agreement from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into a 3-year agreement with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) to provide its Zaggle Zatix platform and Corporate Credit Card Program for DICV's fleet partners.

The commercial consideration will depend on the number of fleet partners and drivers onboarded, as well as spending at authorized DICV touchpoints during the agreement period. The company said the contract value cannot be ascertained at this stage.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is a leading spend management company with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment and is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through partnerships with leading banks. It also offers a diversified portfolio of software-as-a-service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software. The company's consolidated net profit surged 30.42% to Rs 40.60 crore on a 49.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 671.91 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.