Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 39.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.84% to Rs 150.92 croreNet profit of Zeal Aqua rose 39.61% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.84% to Rs 150.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 123.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales150.92123.87 22 OPM %4.535.32 -PBDT4.603.66 26 PBT3.062.39 28 NP2.151.54 40
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