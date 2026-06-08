Zee Ent gains as board to mull fundraising proposal on 19 June'26

Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 2.07% to Rs 114.64 after the company announced that its board will meet on Wednesday, 19 June 2026 to consider raising funds through the issuance of equity shares through various modes in one or more tranches.

The company will consider raising capital through issuance of equity shares and/or other securities convertible into equity shares, in one or more tranches. The fundraising may be undertaken through various permissible routes, including private placement, preferential allotment, or any other approved method, subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Recently, the company secured exclusive rights to broadcast 39 FIFA events in India through 2034, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA World Cup 2030 and FIFA Women's World Cup 2027. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will kick off on 11 June 2026 and will be broadcast across Zee's newly launched Unite8 Sports channels and its digital platform Zee5.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is a content and technology company with a presence in more than 190 countries and a global reach of over 1.4 billion people. The company operates across television, digital platforms, movies, music and live entertainment, offering content in multiple languages. Through its portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, Zee serves audiences in India and international markets. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 103.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 188.39 crore in the same period last year. Total income declined 5.36% year-on-year to Rs 2,101.1 crore during the quarter.