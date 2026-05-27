Zee Entertainment Enterprises surged 10.76% to Rs 91.79 after the company announced the launch of its sports broadcasting venture, Unite8 Sports, aimed at strengthening its footprint across the sports media and broadcasting ecosystem.

The company will launch four dedicated sports channels Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English. Catering to diverse consumer preferences, the channels will offer the best of action across football, kabaddi, cricket, badminton, wrestling, boxing and combat sports amongst others, enabling the company to unlock new avenues of engagement, while nurturing the growth of sports across markets.

The company said that, as part of its strategy to strengthen its sports content portfolio, it is in discussions with Fation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to secure broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India.

Bavesh Janavlekar, who has successfully managed the Marathi movies cluster (linear and studio business) of the company, will assume additional charge as chief business officer of Unite8 Sports channels. Bavesh Janavlekar, chief business officer Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, In a vast country like India, there is rising demand for sports which are global in appeal yet rooted within the heartland. Sports consumption across the country is accelerating rapidly, driven by an increasing demand for live, appointment-based content and rising audience affinity for multiple sporting formats. Building a robust presence in the linear ecosystem with four channels aligns with our broader strategy of diversifying the content portfolio and building scalable, value-accretive businesses that capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.