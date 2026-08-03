Zee Entertainment drops after Sebi bars company, promoters in Hyderabad land pledge case

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) tumbled 10.17% to Rs 102.90 after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) passed its final order in the matter relating to the unauthorised pledge of the company's Hyderabad land.

Sebi has restrained ZEEL from accessing the securities market for two months and imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh. The regulator also barred founder Subhash Chandra and managing director and chief executive officer Punit Goenka from the securities market for 12 months each. It imposed penalties of Rs 60 lakh on Chandra and Rs 58 lakh on Goenka.

The regulator's investigation was initiated after ZEEL's statutory auditor, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, reported in its FY19 audit that the title deeds of certain immovable properties were missing.

According to Sebi's final order, the original title deeds of ZEEL's Hyderabad land were deposited with Indiabulls Housing Finance on 27 December 2018 to create a first-ranking mortgage securing loans of Rs 726 crore availed by four Essel Group entities, with Essel Home also acting as a co-borrower. Sebi held that the borrowing entities were related parties of ZEEL under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations and Ind AS-24, as they were ultimately controlled by Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka and their family members. The regulator also held that the related-party relationship and the use of ZEEL's Hyderabad land as security were not disclosed in the company's financial statements.

The order further stated that Subhash Chandra, then chairman of ZEEL, signed the declaration and acknowledgement on behalf of the company stating that all necessary corporate approvals had been obtained before the mortgage was created. Sebi said no prior approval of ZEEL's audit committee, board of directors or shareholders had been obtained for the transaction. In an exchange filing, ZEEL said it became aware of the complete order only after it was uploaded on Sebi's website on 1 August 2026 and served on the company later that evening. The company said it is evaluating the contents and impact of the order in consultation with legal advisors and exploring the relevant options.

The regulatory action comes days after ZEEL shareholders approved a Rs 3,143.5 crore promoter fund infusion through the preferential issue of 24,94,85,563 fully convertible warrants at Rs 126 apiece. The proposal, approved with 76.64% shareholder support at an extraordinary general meeting held on 31 July 2026, is expected to increase promoter shareholding to 23.79%. The regulatory action comes days after ZEEL shareholders approved a Rs 3,143.5 crore promoter fund infusion through the preferential issue of 24.95 crore fully convertible warrants at Rs 126 apiece. The proposal, cleared at the company's extraordinary general meeting on 31 July 2026 with 76.64% shareholder approval, would increase the promoter shareholding to 23.79%.

According to media reports, Sebi's restrictions on the company and the promoters could create regulatory uncertainty over the proposed warrant allotment. However, in the absence of any specific direction from the regulator on the preferential issue, the shareholder-approved resolution remains valid. The company had said the proposed capital infusion would strengthen its financial position, support future growth initiatives and enhance long-term value creation. Shareholders also approved the implementation of the 'Truly Yours' Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP). Under the scheme, Zee will grant 3,74,22,835 stock options to eligible employees of the company and its subsidiaries in one or more tranches.

According to the company, the ESOP plan is aimed at aligning employees' interests with long-term shareholder value and enabling them to participate in the company's future growth. Zee Entertainment Enterprises is a content and technology company with a presence in more than 190 countries and a global reach of over 1.4 billion people. The company operates across television, digital platforms, movies, music and live entertainment, offering content in multiple languages. Through its portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, Zee serves audiences in India and international markets. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 103.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 188.39 crore in the same period last year. Total income declined 5.36% year-on-year to Rs 2,101.1 crore during the quarter.