Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 48.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 1907.30 croreNet profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 48.30% to Rs 74.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 1907.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1824.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1907.301824.80 5 OPM %5.2213.09 -PBDT117.60256.30 -54 PBT74.10197.20 -62 NP74.30143.70 -48
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