Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 48.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 1907.30 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 48.30% to Rs 74.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 1907.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1824.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1907.301824.805.2213.09117.60256.3074.10197.2074.30143.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News