Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 82.25, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.8% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% slide in NIFTY and a 9.25% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 82.25, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 2.2% in last one month.