Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 95.86, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% slide in NIFTY and a 4.56% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.86, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24170.45. The Sensex is at 77285.81, down 0.72%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 21.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1472.2, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 3.02%, rises for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 1.14%, rises for third straight session

Uno Minda Ltd gains for third consecutive session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.08%, gains for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.14%, up for five straight sessions

First Published: May 08 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story