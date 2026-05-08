Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 95.86, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% slide in NIFTY and a 4.56% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.86, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24170.45. The Sensex is at 77285.81, down 0.72%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 21.04% in last one month.