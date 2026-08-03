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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Muthoot Finance Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd and Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 August 2026.

Muthoot Finance Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd and Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 August 2026.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd tumbled 14.60% to Rs 98.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 43.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Finance Ltd lost 7.61% to Rs 2882.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54833 shares in the past one month.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd crashed 5.87% to Rs 590.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49076 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd plummeted 5.65% to Rs 297.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58924 shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd corrected 5.10% to Rs 1924.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27634 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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