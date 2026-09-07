PVR Inox Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd and Welspun Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 September 2026.

PVR Inox Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd and Welspun Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 September 2026.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd crashed 6.22% to Rs 85.66 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

PVR Inox Ltd tumbled 4.90% to Rs 1167. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58192 shares in the past one month. Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd lost 4.59% to Rs 6765. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2412 shares in the past one month. Manappuram Finance Ltd fell 4.41% to Rs 324.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.