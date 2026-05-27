Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 91.4, up 10.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.79% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% drop in NIFTY and a 16.47% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 91.4, up 10.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 1.68% in last one month.