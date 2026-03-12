Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.34%, rises for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 82.36, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.77% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% fall in NIFTY and a 5.78% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 82.36, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 14.39% in last one month.