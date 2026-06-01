Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 3.64%, up for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 96.5, up 3.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.58% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% slide in NIFTY and a 16.45% slide in the Nifty Media.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 96.5, up 3.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23515.85. The Sensex is at 74689.48, down 0.12%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 6.25% in last one month.