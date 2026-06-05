Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 110.84, up 6.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% drop in NIFTY and a 12.42% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 110.84, up 6.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 23373.6. The Sensex is at 74232.49, down 0.17%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has risen around 17.25% in last one month.