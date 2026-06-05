Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added 14.5% over last one month compared to 1.74% gain in BSE Teck index and 4.27% drop in the SENSEX

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 3.7% today to trade at Rs 108.24. The BSE Teck index is up 0.78% to quote at 15158.65. The index is up 1.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sun TV Network Ltd increased 1.99% and Tejas Networks Ltd added 1.79% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 15.25 % over last one year compared to the 8.36% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added 14.5% over last one month compared to 1.74% gain in BSE Teck index and 4.27% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8.87 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.06 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 151.7 on 04 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 68.1 on 23 Mar 2026.