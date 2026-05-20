Zee Entertainment Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 103.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.29% to Rs 2024.80 crore

Net loss of Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported to Rs 103.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 188.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.29% to Rs 2024.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2184.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.07% to Rs 271.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 679.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 8098.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8294.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.