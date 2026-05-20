Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 3.06% after reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 103.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 188.39 crore in the same period last year.

Total income declined 5.36% year-on-year to Rs 2,101.1 crore during the quarter.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 240.7 crore in Q4 FY26 as against profit before tax of Rs 262 crore in Q4 FY25.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 50.98% to Rs 139.79 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 285.2 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 6.9% in Q4 FY26 as against 13.1% in Q4 FY25.

For the quarter, advertising revenue declined 3.52% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 808 crore. The company said domestic advertising revenue witnessed healthy traction in January and February; however, weakness in March due to the ongoing Middle East crisis resulted in an overall 3% YoY decline in ad revenue. Subscription revenue increased 3.87% YoY to Rs 1,024.7 crore, supported by subscriber additions in the digital segment and higher ARPU. Meanwhile, revenue from other sales and services fell 46.65% YoY to Rs 192.1 crore. The company added that growth in syndication revenue helped offset weakness in the studios business. The company recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 202526.