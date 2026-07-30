Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 343.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 93.32 crore

Net profit of Zee Learn rose 343.16% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 93.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.93.3279.1434.9137.8928.4721.0916.9010.098.421.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News