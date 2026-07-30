Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 343.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 343.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 93.32 crore

Net profit of Zee Learn rose 343.16% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 93.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales93.3279.14 18 OPM %34.9137.89 -PBDT28.4721.09 35 PBT16.9010.09 67 NP8.421.90 343

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit declines 13.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Onemi Technology Solutions consolidated net profit rises 59.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 79.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 60.87% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story