Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 343.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 93.32 croreNet profit of Zee Learn rose 343.16% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 93.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales93.3279.14 18 OPM %34.9137.89 -PBDT28.4721.09 35 PBT16.9010.09 67 NP8.421.90 343
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