Omaxe Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd and Landmark Property Development Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2026.

Omaxe Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd and Landmark Property Development Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2026.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 8.58 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 98.26. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24387 shares in the past one month. Khandwala Securities Ltd surged 19.12% to Rs 20.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 451 shares in the past one month. Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd advanced 18.36% to Rs 2295.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7406 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 412 shares in the past one month.