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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:33 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 190.85 crore

Net Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 190.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales190.85182.36 5 OPM %8.5210.85 -PBDT12.8315.73 -18 PBT-13.25-11.44 -16 NP-12.12-8.81 -38

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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