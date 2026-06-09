Zel Jewellers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.45% to Rs 23.45 crore

Zel Jewellers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.45% to Rs 23.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.50% to Rs 3.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 109.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.