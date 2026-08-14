Zel Jewellers standalone net profit declines 12.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.11% to Rs 17.81 crore

Net profit of Zel Jewellers declined 12.34% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.11% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.8129.7415.3310.052.192.301.902.141.351.54

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