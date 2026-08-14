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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zel Jewellers standalone net profit declines 12.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Zel Jewellers standalone net profit declines 12.34% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:35 PM IST
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Sales decline 40.11% to Rs 17.81 crore

Net profit of Zel Jewellers declined 12.34% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.11% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.8129.74 -40 OPM %15.3310.05 -PBDT2.192.30 -5 PBT1.902.14 -11 NP1.351.54 -12

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

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