Zen Tech gains after securing arms manufacturing licence from government

Zen Technologies gained 2.23% to Rs 1,650.40 after the company announced that it has been granted an arms manufacturing licence by the Government of India under the Arms Act, 1959.

The licence authorises the company to manufacture 12.7mm, 23mm, 30mm and 40mm cannons, which are used in air defence, naval operations and counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) roles.

These rapid-fire cannons are designed as last-layer defence systems against drones, loitering munitions and low-flying aerial threats. When integrated with fire-control systems, radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and programmable ammunition, they provide enhanced precision and protection for strategic assets and infrastructure.

The development is expected to strengthen Indias indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem under the IDDM framework.