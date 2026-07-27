Zen Technologies consolidated net profit declines 27.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.48% to Rs 141.64 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies declined 27.83% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.48% to Rs 141.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.141.64158.2227.1340.6056.4982.5548.6376.2134.4647.75

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