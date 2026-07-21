Zen Technologies gains after bagging Rs 178-crore Defence Ministry order

Zen Technologies rose 3.93% to Rs 1,819.70 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 177.5 crore (including GST) from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The contract pertains to the upgradation and integration of tank and crew gunnery simulators for the Ministry of Defence. The order is scheduled to be executed within one year.

The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the contract.

Zen Technologies provides defence training and anti-drone solutions. It builds training systems for imparting defence training and measuring the combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 180+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.